Joining new Beauty And The Beast film a hard decision, says Celine Dion

Celine Dion has said it was a "hard" decision to take part in the new version of Beauty And The Beast as she joined stars at the film's US premiere.

The Canadian singer performed the title song on the original 1991 animation and sings a new track on the new live-action version, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Speaking on the red carpet at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre, Dion said she was "very emotional" because her original duet of Beauty And The Beast with Peabo Bryson helped launch her career.

"I never thought this moment was going to come back 26 years after," she told the film's Facebook Live stream.

"To be honest, it took me a while (to agree) because I'm still in love with my first Beauty And The Beast. It put me on the map. It put me where I am today.

"It was hard for me to take a decision and move on to another Beauty And The Beast.

"I feel very honoured that they've asked me to sing again."

Dion performs a new song on the soundtrack called How Does A Moment Last Forever, written by original Beauty composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice.

Ariana Grande and John Legend sing the title song on the new film.

British star Watson, who plays Belle, said she was a fan of her character in the original animation because she was different to women in previous Disney films.

"The biggest thing about watching Belle for the first time was that - compared to other Disney characters - she wasn't waiting to be saved," Watson said on the red carpet.

"She wanted to see the world. She wanted to travel. She had no interest in marrying the guy who wanted to save her.

"I felt something was different."

Beauty And The Beast is released in UK cinemas on March 17.