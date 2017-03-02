Swansong year for Secret Garden Party summer festival

This year's Secret Garden Party will be the summer festival's last, its founder has announced.

The independent arts and music event has grown from "humble beginnings" in 2003 to win awards and attract guests such as Prince Harry.

Founder Freddie Fellowes said this year's event, from July 20 to July 23 near Huntingdon, in Cambridgeshire, would be the festival's swansong.

It has showcased artists such as London Grammar, The xx, Ed Sheeran and Florence And The Machine before they became big stars.

Fellowes said he wanted to do something different.

"Fifteen years ago I started out with a set of ideas as to what makes a good party and the most perfect venue for it," he said, when "no-one knew what a boutique festival was, let alone glamping".

He added: "Since then the Garden Party has defined and redefined outdoor events in the UK.

"We have done so as a collective of truly independent outsiders."

He called the decision to end the festival a "senseless act of beauty" but added: " This summer will be the almighty send-off that the Garden Party deserves."