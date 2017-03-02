Sir Ken Dodd to receive knighthood for 60-year career in entertainment

Veteran comedian Sir Ken Dodd will be made a knight today in recognition of an outstanding career in entertainment lasting more than 60 years, and also his charity work.

The Liverpool star, known for his "tickling stick'', will be honoured during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

He rose to fame with his Diddy Men characters who appeared with him on stage and TV, and he is still touring at the age of 89.

Also being recognised is Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, who will be awarded an OBE for a glittering career inside the ring.

The double Olympic gold medallist, who will contest her debut professional fight next month, has also won titles at the World, European and Commonwealth championships.

Acclaimed actor Tim Pigott-Smith will be awarded an OBE for a career on stage and screen that has lasted almost half a century.

He is best known for his theatre work in the West End and Broadway, and has appeared opposite leading actresses like Dame Helen Mirren and led the theatre company Compass.

A number of Paralympians who won gold at the Rio Games will also be awarded honours, including MBEs for sprinters Sophie Hahn, the 100 metre T38 champion, and Georgina Hermitage, who triumphed in the 400m T37 event.

Jack Perry, social secretary of the Guinea Pig Club, an inspirational band of badly burned Second World War airmen who were treated during the pioneering days of plastic surgery, will be awarded an MBE.