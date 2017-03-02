Oscars bosses apologise over wrong photo during In Memoriam montage

Oscars organisers have apologised to a film producer whose image was mistakenly featured in the show's In Memoriam montage.

Jan Chapman's photo was used in the film sequence during Sunday's ceremony to represent her friend, Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October.

The Academy posted an image of Ms Patterson on its Instagram account on Wednesday and published a corrected version of the montage on its website.

In a statement, it said: "We sincerely apologise to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars In Memoriam tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson.

"Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community.

"We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family."

Australian film producer Ms Chapman said she was "devastated" that her image was used in place of her "great friend and long-time collaborator".

She told Variety: "I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered.

"Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.

"I am alive and well and an active producer."

The error came shortly before the infamous Oscar best picture gaffe, when La La Land was mistakenly named as winner instead of Moonlight.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs has since said the two accountants, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, who were responsible for the best picture error will never work at the Oscars again.

The Academy's relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for the ballot, remains under review, she added.

Mr Cullinan tweeted a photo of actress Emma Stone from backstage, minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture.

Ms Boone Isaacs said Mr Cullinan's distraction caused the error.