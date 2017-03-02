Buffy star Anthony Head would be happy to play Time Lord in Doctor Who

Actor Anthony Head has said that he would be happy to star as the new Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Head, 63, was voted a favourite to play the next Doctor before Christopher Eccleston landed the role in the return of the TV series in 2005.

The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, who appeared in a 2006 episode of Doctor Who entitled School Reunion, told Good Morning Britain that he would not turn down the role.

"Nobody's asked. But I wouldn't say 'no'. Would anybody say 'no'?," he said.

His comments come after Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, one of the actors linked to vacant role, said that the "opportunity" had not "come my way".

Peter Capaldi recently announced he was quitting the BBC1 show, after four years as the Time Lord.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard joked that it was "getting a little awkward" in the studio, after his co-host Susanna Reid and Head gushed about how much they liked each other.

"We all fell in love with you, let me confess right now," Reid said of Head's long-running role as one half of a couple in the Nescafe Gold Blend adverts.

"Well thank you, I have to say I've always been a fan too", former Little Britain star Head replied.