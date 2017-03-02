BBC newsreader condemned over mouse killing 'jokes'

A BBC newsreader has been criticised for appearing to joke about his colleague stamping on and killing a mouse.

James Kelly, a Radio 2 journalist and newsreader , took snaps of the "little fella", who he dubbed "newsmouse", on the carpeted floor at New Broadcasting House.

"Who says we have a vermin problem?," he wrote on Twitter.

He later updated his followers: "A World Service colleague has killed the #newsmouse with his boot! 'It would have chewed through our cables' was the reason given. Brutal."

He added: "RIP newsmouse."

A follower, called Tina, wrote: "I t's illegal. Happy to notify RSPCA," adding: "That is cruelty and against the law... not humane."

Kelly said that he "didn't approve" but "I guess it was quicker than a trap or poison..."

Animal charity the Royal Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (RSPCA) called the incident "shocking".

"Most healthy mice would run away fast from a person so it may be that this poor creature was sick or injured, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is a horrible thing to do to a defenceless rodent," it said in a statement.

People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (Peta) said: " Just as using glue traps to kill mice is hideously cruel, so, too, is stamping on them.

"Effective long-term solutions for keeping rodents away from buildings always involve modifying the environment to make it a less desirable place to find food - including by sealing holes in walls.

"Peta will be sending the BBC a humane rodent trap so that any unwanted guests can be gently caught and released, unharmed, outdoors - which is a solution that everyone, including the mice, can live with.

"Meanwhile, we urge the authorities to investigate and the BBC to inform all its staff and contractors about what constitutes cruelty - and why small animals are not exempt."

Staff complained that New Broadcasting House had a mouse problem just weeks after moving into the building in 2013.