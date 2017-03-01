Tom Hiddleston: I haven't been approached for Doctor Who or James Bond roles

Screen star Tom Hiddleston has dismissed suggestions that he could take the lead in Doctor Who or James Bond - saying that he has not been approached about either role.

The Kong: Skull Island star, 36, has been tipped as the next 007 and a future Time Lord.

But he told Nick Grimshaw on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show: "Obviously it's very flattering that people think I'm part of the conversation... Neither of those two opportunities have come my way."

Asked how he felt to be linked to the high-profile roles, The Night Manager star said: "It's difficult because people say 'how would you feel if you were asked?' and you don't know because you haven't been asked."

Other names in the running for Bond include James Norton and Michael Fassbender.

Daniel Craig has starred as the spy in four films over almost 11-and-a-half years, although it is not known if he will continue in the franchise.

Peter Capaldi recently announced he is quitting his star role in Doctor Who, after four years as the Time Lord.

Hiddleston, who narrated a trailer for Planet Earth II, was asked to describe what was happening to April the giraffe, whose live stream of the animal preparing to give birth is proving an online hit, to listeners of the Radio 1 show.

But the narration - just for Radio 1 listeners - did not go as successfully as the Planet Earth II trailer.

Hiddleston mistakenly called the giraffe Alice, saying: "Alice is doing her morning stretches... Alice washes herself in the morning, swishes her tail magnificently..."

After Grimshaw pointed out his mistake, the star admitted: "I've been calling her Alice the whole time."