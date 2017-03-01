Nigel Havers gets his teeth in Benidorm guest role

Benidorm viewers were thrilled to see Nigel Havers pop up in the first episode of the new series, quipping that it was "a match made in tanned heaven".

The Charmer star, 65, had a guest role as local dentist Stanley as the new holiday season kicked off at the Solana resort.

Viewers said Havers' performance on the ITV comedy was "priceless" and there were some calls to make him a regular.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Nigel Havers in #Benidorm? It's a match made in tanned heaven."

Another said: "Loving nigel havers in #benidorm make him a regular."

"Nigel Havers in #Benidorm?! This has made my day," said another viewer.

The ninth series of the show sees the return of old faces such as Amanda Barrie and Shelley Longworth.

Guest stars include John Challis, Jason Manford, Uri Geller, Amanda Barrie, George Shelley and Madness.

ITV's comedy commissioner Saskia Schuster said: "In series nine we meet some fantastic new characters who happily join in with all the high jinks we have come to expect from our great cast of Benidorm regulars."