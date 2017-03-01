Mumford And Sons, Fleet Foxes and The 1975 confirmed as Latitude headline acts

Mumford And Sons, Fleet Foxes and The 1975 will headline this summer's Latitude festival, organisers have announced.

The Velvet Underground's John Cale, Placebo, Goldfrapp and Jack Garratt will also appear at the event in Suffolk.

It will be American group Fleet Foxes' first UK gig in five years as they close the festival on Sunday night.

Meanwhile Mumford And Sons will take over the festival on Saturday with their personally curated line-up as part of their Gentlemen Of The Road Stopover events.

The band said: "This collaboration with Latitude is one of the most exciting things we're doing this year. Ever since we started working on Gentlemen Of The Road Stopovers, we've really enjoyed curating line-ups and sharing not only our own music but also sharing music of artists who we love and are listening to regularly.

"It's almost like creating a mix tape with a best friend, but instead it's a whole day of music, across multiple stages, with 40,000 people."

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy told BBC Newsbeat the Friday night headline slot is "a milestone" for the band.

He added: "Latitude could be the biggest moment of our careers."

Also playing the festival are Fatboy Slim, The Horrors, Glass Animals, Lucy Rose and Temples.

Latitude takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk between July 13 and 16.