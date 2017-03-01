I live my life by my own values, says Casey Affleck after criticism of Oscar win

Casey Affleck has addressed the historical sexual harassment claims against him that prompted some people to criticise his Oscar win.

The 41-year-old had two lawsuits brought against him by women he worked with while he was making the mockumentary I'm Still Here in 2010.

The story resurfaced when Affleck, who has denied the allegations, picked up the best actor Academy Award for Manchester By The Sea at the weekend.

After his Oscar triumph, he told the Boston Globe: "I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else."

Asked about those who criticised his Academy Award win, Affleck said there was "nothing I can do about it other than live my life the way I know I live it, and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time".

Both cases were settled out of court. The settlements prevented each party from discussing the accusations.