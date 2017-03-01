DJ David Rodigan joins Madness for House of Common 2017

British reggae DJ David "Ram Jam" Rodigan will join ska band Madness for the return of south London's House Of Common festival this year.

The BBC Radio 2 personality will curate his own "Ram Jam" stage at the event as it marks its second year and Madness' only live London performance date of 2017.

Organisers have also teased that a line-up of "very special guests" has yet to be announced for the August show.

Last year's event in Clapham Common saw performances from Jamaican ska group Toots And The Maytals, producer Lee "Scratch" Perry and DJ Norman Jay, as well as Rodigan and Madness.

The One Step Beyond singers rose to global success in the late 1970s, enjoying many hits including the number one single House Of Fun.

They disbanded in 1986 and reunited a decade later, taking on world tours and launching the annual House Of Fun Weekender festival.

Commenting on their inaugural House of Common event last year, they said: "It was the highlight of our mad year and we're now spending these cold hours and days planning how to make 2017's even better - we'll worry about the entertainment, you bring the sunshine."

Tickets for House Of Common 2017 are now on sale through the Madness website, with a two-for-£60 offer available until March 7.

The event will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.