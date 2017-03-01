Damian Lewis in top gear at Range Rover launch event

Damian Lewis might not be the next James Bond but he can still cut a suave pose for the camera, as he proved at a star-studded event in London on Wednesday.

Despite lamenting his lack of hope for bagging the role of Britain's best-loved fictional spy in an interview last year, Lewis seemed as cool as ever as he joined the likes of model Poppy Delevingne, comedian Rob Brydon and singer Sharleen Spiteri to witness the unveiling of the new Range Rover Velar at the Design Museum in Kensington, west London.

Other stars in attendance included Brit Awards Critics Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man, journalist Piers Morgan and former Made In Chelsea stars Spencer Matthews and Hugo Taylor.

Lewis told the Sunday Times in May he had done "everything" to land the 007 role, but admitted: "It's all hypothetical. No one has called me up. No one has emailed."

The Velar is the first all-new Range Rover to be released by Land Rover since the Evoque in 2010.