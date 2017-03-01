Big Bang Theory cast agree pay cuts to free up money for co-stars, says Variety

The cast of The Big Bang Theory have reportedly agreed to take pay cuts to ensure their co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik get raises.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar - who have all starred on the comedy since it began in 2007 - all offered to lose 100,000 dollars (£81,000) per episode from their salaries, reported US magazine Variety.

They offered to take less to free up 500,000 dollars (£405,000) for actresses Rauch and Bialik, who did not join the CBS show until the third series and are paid less.

Parsons and the other original stars are said to earn around a million dollars (£811,000) per episode, while Rauch and Bialik are thought to make about 200,000 dollars (£162,000).

However, it is not clear whether the actresses will agree as it has been reported that they might be seeking parity with their co-stars.

The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and 10 series have aired so far.