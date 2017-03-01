Australian film producer receives apology over Oscars blunder

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologised to the Australian film producer it incorrectly showed during the Oscars In Memoriam reel.

Producer Jan Chapman said she was "devastated" after her photograph was wrongly used to represent her late friend, Australian costume designer Janet Patterson.

The film academy said in a statement: "We sincerely apologise to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars In Memoriam tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson.

"Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community.

"We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family."

The academy also updated the In Memoriam reel on the website for the Oscars.

Patterson died in October 2016. She and Chapman worked together on the film The Piano.