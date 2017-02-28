Second series of US drama Feud to focus on Charles and Diana

The doomed relationship of Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales will return to the spotlight in a new US television drama series.

Following the success of Netflix's royal effort The Crown, which delved into the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her relationship with Prince Philip, a 10-part series entitled Feud: Charles And Diana has been commissioned by US channel FX.

The network's first Feud anthology series, starring Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange and Catherine Zeta-Jones, starts this weekend and focuses on the rivalry between Hollywood actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

But the second series will take a royal slant and FX has said it will focus on the couple's "royal rivalry".

No casting details have yet been revealed for the series, which is expected to air in 2018.

It is being overseen by producer Ryan Murphy who, along with the first season of Feud, has been behind other global TV hits including Glee, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, the American Horror Story anthology series and Nip/Tuck.

On the future of the Feud series, Murphy recently said: "I don't want to do another woman-to-woman feud, and I certainly would never do another Hollywood feud because I don't think you can top Bette (Davis) and Joan (Crawford)."

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm interested in this show being a two hander that's really about the human dilemma of pain and misunderstanding.

"And I think you need a long period of time, maybe 20 to 40 years, to have a big back story."