SAS training helped Tom Hiddleston prepare for Kong movie role
Actor Tom Hiddleston has told how he woke up at 4am every morning to undertake gruelling SAS training for his latest role in Kong: Skull Island.
The star plays Captain James Conrad, a former British SAS tracker hired by American scientists to help hunt down the legendary giant ape on a mysterious island.
Speaking at the film's European premiere in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday, he told the Press Association: "The only reason I chose to take on the physical aspect is because the SAS are so highly-regarded for the discipline, so I should try and do something.
"Let's just be straight: I am nowhere near fit enough to be a professional soldier, I have more respect for their bravery and courage than you can imagine."