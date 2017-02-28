Little Mix to perform at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Girl group Little Mix are heading to the US to perform at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The former X Factor winners have announced that they will take to the stage at the children's awards ceremony in Los Angeles to perform a medley of their hits.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will sing their hits Shout Out To My Ex and Touch at the ceremony.

They could also take home a trophy as they have been nominated in the new award category of favourite global music star.

Other stars already announced to make an appearance include The Chainsmokers, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Evans, Gal Gadot, Demi Lovato, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Zendaya, as well as stars from some of Nickelodeon's best-loved series.

The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena and will air on March 12 at 10am on Nickelodeon.