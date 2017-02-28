ITV drama Desire follows mother balancing parental love and 'adult passion'

A new drama about a mother who becomes embroiled in a dangerous romance as she struggles with a messy divorce is on its way to ITV.

Written by Jeremy Brock, Desire follows the life of central character Leia whose new-found passion threatens to jeopardise her job, home and children.

The five-part series will be filmed in Sheffield over the summer, but the cast has yet to be announced.

Brock, the creator behind Casualty, Mrs Brown and Bafta-winner The Last King Of Scotland, said: "For a long time, I've wanted to write about what it feels like to be a parent, to try and balance the unconditionality of parental love with the shock of adult passion.

"Our values are bound up with our identity ... children, family, work, love, our ideologies.

"I wanted to write about what happens when all these lights, by which we steer, are suddenly torn away and we are offered the stark choice: adapt or risk losing everything."

He said it was a huge privilege to be working on the new series with ITV and producers Mammoth Screen.