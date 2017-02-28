Dwayne Johnson jokes he was ready to take down 'rogue' producer at Oscars mix-up

Actor Dwayne Johnson joked he was going to jump over Meryl Streep to take down the "rogue" La La Land producer who halted the Oscars best picture prize-giving when the musical was incorrectly named the winner instead of Moonlight.

But the Hollywood star, otherwise known as The Rock, also shared his respect for the man who took charge of the situation for stepping up in a crisis.

Johnson was sitting near the stage when the now-infamous moment - caused by the wrong envelope being given to award presenter Warren Beatty - took place at the end of the 89th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The stars and producers of La La Land were completing their acceptance speeches when one of the musical's producers, Jordan Horowitz, took to the microphone to reveal the mistake, and that the Barry Jenkins-directed film was the victor of the top prize.

In a light-hearted post on Instagram, accompanying a picture of himself looking stunned in the audience behind Streep, Johnson shared his thought process with his 78.5 million followers.

He wrote: "You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for best picture.

"Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, "NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!" as he walked up onto the stage.

"When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, "What the f***'s he doing?". She grabbed my arm and said, "Oh my God, they made a mistake". The rest was history."

He continued: "In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge... I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award.

"Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue.

"No business like show business."

He concluded his post with a series of hashtags, including "#IWasReadyToGoHobbs" and "#MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne" referencing his and Matt Damon's roles in the Fast and Furious films and the Bourne franchise respectively.

The US chairman and partner at accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the company responsible for the Oscars ballot, has said that the mishap was down to a "human error".