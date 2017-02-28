BBC One hits nine-year high for TV audience share

BBC One's share of the UK TV audience hit a nine-year high last year, new figures show.

The channel attracted just under a quarter (22.0%) of viewers last year, up slightly from 21.9% in 2015.

It's the third year in a row that BBC One's audience share has increased.

The last time the channel scored as high as 22% was in 2007, according to data from the research body Barb.

BBC Two also recorded a rise last year, from 5.7% to 5.9%.

The numbers suggest both channels have managed to halt a long-term decline in their share of the nation's viewers.

BBC One had seen its figure plunge from 39.0% in 1981, when current records began, to 20.7% in 2011, a drop of nearly half.

BBC Two's share over the same period slid from 12.0% to 6.6%, before falling even further to just 5.7% in 2015.

Barb's figures also show that the main ITV channel increased its audience share last year, from 14.2% to 14.5%.

Including ITV+1, the number went up from 15.0% to 15.3%.

In 1981, ITV's share stood at 49.0%.

Channel 4's total for last year was unchanged on the previous year (4.8%) while Channel 5 slipped from 3.9% to 3.8%.

The rise in share last year enjoyed by BBC One, BBC Two and ITV helped contribute to a fall in the proportion of viewers not watching one of the UK's main TV channels (BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5).

It is the first time this number has dropped year-on-year since multiple channels became available in the UK at the start of the 1990s.