Meghan Markle beats boyfriend Prince Harry on most eligible party guests list

Meghan Markle has received the thumbs-up from society magazine Tatler.

The actress, who is dating Prince Harry, beats Pippa Middleton as well as her own royal boyfriend in a list of this year's most eligible party guests.

She is ranked just one place below a Dame, a Lord and model Cara Delevingne.

Placing the 35-year-old Markle in fourth place, the magazine says that party guests should expect to talk "international philanthropy" with the "smoking hot", "clean-eating" Suits star.

Harry, 32, described as "all-round good-time guy" who "likes to let his hair down" is at number 22, with Tatler saying that he is "slowing down(ish)", preferring "shooting parties to doing shots" at posh Chelsea pubs.

Middleton and her hedge fund boss fiance James Matthews, who like to "arrive at parties in classic cars" are at number 32 in this year's 100 Most Invited List.

Former Prime Minister and his wife David and Samantha Cameron, "both excellent dinner-guest material", are in sixth place.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is ninth and ex-Top Gear star turned The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson is 11th.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who are "both impressive on the dancefloor", are at number 42, while Kate Moss's 19-year-old half-sister Lottie Moss, is at 44.

The Beckhams, at 92, miss out on the top 50, alongside novelist Jilly Cooper (81), model Georgia May Jagger (72), singer James Blunt (60) and model Daisy Lowe (59).

Dame Natalie Massenet, who founded Net a Porter and is chair of the British Fashion Council, and her entrepreneur partner Erik Torstensson, top the list, with the Delevigne family in second place, followed by Lord Settrington.

Others in the top 10 include The Queen and The Crown writer Peter Morgan and actress Gillian Anderson, who are said to be dating, in 10th place.

100 Most Invited

2. The Delevingnes

3. Lord Settrington

4. Meghan Markle

5. Viscount and Viscountess Rothermere

6. David and Samantha Cameron

7. Arizona Muse and Boniface Verney-Carron

8. Gigi Ettedgui

9. Nigel Farage

10: Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson

For more information, visit Tatler.com. The full Most Invited List is in the April issue from Thursday.