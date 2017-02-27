Disappointing night for UK talent as Britons overlooked for main prizes

Naomie Harris, Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel went home empty-handed from this year's Oscars in a terrible night for British film.

US names Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali triumphed over Harris, Garfield and Patel in the acting categories in the film world's biggest awards ceremony.

The disappointment led to the worst results for Britain in at least 10 years.

Musician Sting had been among the British hopefuls, for best original song.

But La La Land's City Of Stars took the trophy.

There was some good news for British names with the Oscar-winning b est documentary short The White Helmets.

British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara made the film, which focuses on a group of rescue workers who risk their lives in the Syrian civil war.

British nominations in this year's shortlist who missed out in the technical categories included Joanna Johnston for costume design in the film Allied, and Mica Levi, for original score, in Jackie.

Davis and Ali won supporting Oscars for Fences and Moonlight respectively.

Affleck scooped best actor for Manchester By The Sea.