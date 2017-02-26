Windows In The West print shown in T2 Trainspotting is auctioned for £3,000

An autographed reproduction of one of Scotland's best-loved paintings, which is features in the new Trainspotting film, has sold for £3,000 at a charity auction.

Avril Paton's well-known depiction of Glasgow tenement life, Windows In The West, appears in two scenes in the hit sequel.

The watercolour was included in T2 Trainspotting after director Danny Boyle, a long-time fan of the work, asked if it could be included in his movie.

A print made for the production team and signed by some of its stars, including Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner, went under the hammer this weekend at the annual fundraising ball for learning disability charity Enable Scotland.

The charity said the special lot sold for £3,000, amid cheers from the 350 guests at Saturday's ball at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Overall, the event raised a total of £150,000 to help the charity's work with children and adults with learning disabilities.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "We are delighted with the success of the 23rd Enable Scotland ball.

"Our supporters, including artist Avril Paton, have helped to raise £150,000 for children and families in Scotland.

"The Scottish talent that helped to make this event such a success is truly remarkable."

Paton, who hails from Arran and lives in Glasgow, recently told of her delight over the inclusion of her painting in the latest Trainspotting movie.

She said: "It turned out Danny Boyle particularly wanted this image in the film. You're not going to say no to that kind of offer, are you? I was awfully pleased. I'm still very happy about it.

"Nothing pleases you more than another artist liking your work. You get such a pleasure when somebody else whose work you respect likes your work."

The 1993 picture depicts a tenement block in Glasgow's Saltoun Street, which had been transformed by a sudden flurry of snow. Behind the windows are glimpses of people going about their daily lives.

The reproduction is a print originally made by Paton for the film set. The crew later requested a bigger version which was ultimately used in the movie.