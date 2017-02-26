Stormzy calls performing with Ed Sheeran 'one of the scariest things I've done'

Grime star Stormzy has confessed that his hit performance with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards was one of the most terrifying moments of his life.

The audience went wild when the rapper joined Sheeran on the stage in a surprise twist to the singer's Shape Of You on Wednesday.

But while fans were delighted with the track, Stormzy revealed: "It was one of the scariest things I've ever done in my life.

"I don't really remember doing it ... just walking onto the stage.

"But then when the crowd liked it, I got more excited."

His comments came as he joined Channel 4's Sunday Brunch studio, rounding off a roller coaster week for the star.

He marked the release of his debut album Gang Signs And Prayer on Friday with an impromptu show in north London's Castlehaven Park.

In a modest summary of his recent success, he said: "It's not been too bad, it's been good.

"I've just blagged my way through everything - even getting on this show."

Admitting that his mother wasn't always as impressed with his laid-back attitude, he said that "she wasn't happy but she's cool now".

Describing her appearance in his video for track Know Me From, he added: "She looks cute there but that took about 30 takes."

Stormzy joined singer James Arthur, comedian Rufus Hound and Catastrophe stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney to chat about their latest releases and share their favourite recipes in the studio kitchen.