Lucy Kane out of The Voice

Actors Linda Lusardi and Sam Kane's daughter has crashed out of The Voice UK in the first of the battle rounds.

Lucy Kane had been picked for Sir Tom Jones's team, but he chose the singer she was up against, Nadine McGhee, to stay on with him into the next round of the ITV competition after their performance of Time After Time.

The battle rounds see pairs from the same team perform a competitive duet to win a place in the rest of the competition, with their mentor choosing who the best singer was and the other coaches being given the chance to "steal" the loser for their own team.

Coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale chose not to bag Kane for their teams, sending her home after tonight's instalment.

Mum Lusardi tweeted: "So very proud of my @Lucy__Kane tonight on @thevoiceuk. She did her very best and I love her with all my heart."

Kane tweeted: "What an amazing experience I had. Thank you so much to everyone #thevoiceuk I truly had such a wonderful time. So excited for the future x"

Saturday night's episode saw viewer favourites Mo Adeniran and Diamond both go through to the next round, despite being up against each other.

Adeniran was picked by Hudson to stay on her team, while Rossdale stole Diamond for his side.

The next battle episode of The Voice UK airs on ITV on Sunday at 7pm.