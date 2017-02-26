I had the time of my life on The Jump, says Sir Bradley Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins has told how he had the "time of his life" meeting new people on ski show The Jump, despite suffering an injury that forced him to drop out of the competition.

He praised his co-stars for their progress and said he was gutted to leave them after fracturing his leg.

Sunday night's episode of the Channel 4 show finally broadcast details of Sir Bradley's fall during the Snow Cross exercise.

Viewers saw how he carried on competing until he realised his injury was more serious the following day.

"This morning I've woken up quite sore so we're just going to get an X-ray and get a bit more information on it," he said during the pre-recorded training.

Speaking to presenter Davina McCall on the programme, he then said: "They've told me it's a non-displaced fracture, which means I'm out of the competition in layman's terms - no skiing for three to six weeks to let it heal.

"I've had the time of my life, it's been great meeting people from all different walks of life really.

"I've been so used to cycling for so many years and just hanging around with cyclists and just to meet some other people, it's been really good."

Also knocked out of the show was Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones following a defeat by Kadeena Cox in the final nerve-racking jump challenge.

Commenting on her last run, the 23-year-old told the Press Association: "I wasn't too confident. I'm gutted."

Like Sir Bradley, she said she had the time of her life on the show - but added that she was pleased to be returning home in one piece.

Still at a competitive level in her sport, she said that joining the show was worth risking a possible injury and that she was due some time out from her usual job.

But this may not be the Olympian's last brush with reality television.

"I'd love to do I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!" she admitted.

"I'm quite competitive so I could handle eating the bugs."

The Jump returns to Channel 4 next Sunday at 6.30pm in the last stage before the competition's live final.