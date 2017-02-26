Britney Spears's niece 'fully recovered' after all-terrain vehicle pond crash

Britney Spears's niece has "fully recovered" after she was injured in an accident in an all-terrain vehicle, her mother has said.

Eight-year-old Maddie Spears-Aldridge was taken to hospital on February 5 after the vehicle she was in crashed into a pond and she ended up submerged, with family members unable to free her.

But her mother Jamie Lynn Spears - the singer's sister - has said on Twitter that Maddie is now doing well.

She told her 613,000 followers: "Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities."

She added: "It's my first day back to work love y'all #Godisgood."

Spears had asked her fans for their wishes and prayers following the accident, which took place in the grounds of a home in Louisiana.

She wrote on Instagram after Maddie was released from hospital: "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle.

"Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week.

"My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."