Michelle Keegan dismisses rumours of marriage problems

Actress Michelle Keegan has quashed rumours her marriage to radio DJ Mark Wright is in trouble.

The former Coronation Street star was the subject of reports her relationship was on the rocks while she filmed BBC programme Our Girl in South Africa last year, and according to the Sunday People, she is worried the stories will resurface when filming for the third series of the military drama begins.

She said: " Why can't a woman work away and have a separate career from her husband and still have a good marriage?

"That's the frustrating thing. What do people think goes on? Everything is fine with us.

"We have separate careers. Why is it a bad thing? I speak my mind and it gets me into trouble.

"It's so negative these days, it's bollocks. I'm just a normal girl. I'm just doing my job."

Keegan, 29, went on: "I am married but I don't have to sit at home.

"That's the frustrating thing and it is going to happen again. Me and Mark know that.

"I've got to go away for work. But we know what to expect now. He will come visit me and it will be fine."

But she said that she would never exchange intimate pictures with her husband while they are apart.

She explained: "Oh for God's sake, no. No we wouldn't do that. People hack the iCloud."

Babies are not on the cards for her and Wright yet, Keegan added.

She said: "I've thought about kids and we always say we want them but not yet.

"We are loving life. I'm 30 in June and I want to do something to celebrate it.

"Mark had about three parties, it lasted a month."

The ex-soap actress said she thought her Corrie alter ego Tina McIntyre would never leave her, despite having quit the ITV series in 2014.

She said: "I would love to be on Downton (Abbey) and a period drama.

"People will always think of me as Tina in Corrie. I'll never move away from that.

"But now people are starting to see me in other dramas and everyone is really positive."