Let It Shine final to feature contestant on crutches 'toughing out the pain'

The boy band that will star in a Take That musical will be chosen tonight when the final of Let It Shine airs, but one performer will be battling through the final round on crutches.

Three music groups, Drive, Five To Five and Nightfall will compete to star in a new nationwide touring musical that features the music of the British chart-toppers.

Five To Five's Nick Carsberg hurt his right leg while performing on stage but will be dancing through the pain on tonight's show.

He told the Press Association: "T here is not much I can do, I've just got to tough out the pain.

"I'm just going to rest up and hope it gets better and if it doesn't, endure the pain and cry after."

He added: " It's not ideal, not the best timing in the world but I will get through it and do it for the lads."

The band will be performing renditions of You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus.

Carsberg's bandmate Yazdan Qafouri joked: " If Nick isn't better, we will just put him on a wrecking ball and swing him across the stage."

All the groups will be singing in front of judges Gary Barlow, Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue, while Peter Kay will join the panel for the final, stepping in for an injured Robbie Williams.

Drive's Jazzie Mattis said he feels his group is going into the competition as underdogs but they will come out fighting.

He said: "We don't want to say 'poor Drive' but we have had the hardest journey out of every team that has been on this so for us to make it to the final and perform two songs we love, we just have to give it everything we have got."

The five members of the winning group will star in the new musical and Nightfall's Jason Brock said they daydream about the prize constantly.

He said: "We think about it all the time, it's constantly on our minds and that is what gives us the drive to focus on what we are doing, that winning prize is all we think about."

His bandmate Danny Colligan added: "We went to the Aldwych Theatre where Beautiful is on now and walked on stage and Jason and I have done professional theatre before and when we walked on stage we just said ' this is what we entered the competition for'."

However Drive's Matt Thorpe is taking a more relaxed approach, saying: "Saturday night is a big enough night without worrying about everything else. We have already won by getting this far so we don't need to worry about anything else."

Let It Shine is on BBC One tonight at 6.45pm.