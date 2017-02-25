Jeremy Kyle confronts his lifelong fear of dogs in TV show

Talk show host Jeremy Kyle has revealed a lifelong fear of dogs, after being voluntarily savaged by one for his new series.

Kyle has recorded a new run of his investigation programme The Kyle Files, which includes an episode called Dangerous Dogs where he was attacked by a Belgian shepherd.

The Jeremy Kyle Show host travelled to a dog training ground in Essex and wore a protective suit to be savaged by the trained attack dog, to highlight the importance of responsible dog ownership.

He told The Daily Mirror: " I've been terrified of dogs since I was a kid.

"When I was 18 months I was bitten by a dog, and growing up I held on to that fear."

He said of filming the episode: "All sorts of things were going through my head.

"What if he bites my face or takes off one of my fingers?

"But we wanted to show why it was so importance to keep in control of your dog."

The new series also includes episodes about homelessness and hate crime.

The Kyle Files returns to ITV on Monday at 8pm.