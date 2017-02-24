Robbie Williams pulls out of Let It Shine guest judge role

Robbie Williams has pulled out of his guest judge role on the live final of BBC talent show Let It Shine due to an "ailment."

The BBC has confirmed comedian Peter Kay will step in for Williams on the Saturday night programme.

But Williams will still join Take That for a special performance on the show as originally planned.

The news comes days after he took to the stage at the 2017 Brit Awards.

A BBC spokesman said the broadcaster wished Williams a speedy recovery.

Kay will join the panel alongside Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp as a public vote decides which group of singers will star in Barlow's upcoming musical.

The BBC said it was thrilled to have the Bafta-winner and self-proclaimed Take That fan on board.