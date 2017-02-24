Missing Moffatts remembered as Gogglebox returns to screens

Gogglebox viewers have shared how much they miss the Moffatt family as the new series kicked off on Channel 4.

While many of the familiar households returned to the Friday night programme, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! jungle queen Scarlett and her parents were absent.

As the families reacted to recent shows such as SS-GB and Dragon's Den, fans felt the loss of the Moffatts' famous quick wits.

@Lisa_CMN posted on Twitter: " #Gogglebox is the gift that keeps on giving! Missing the Moffatt family."

@Michael_Gleeson added: "Channel 4 really need to bring the Moffatt's and Steph and Dom back! #Gogglebox."

Their clever comments were particularly missed when the on-screen viewers tuned into Channel 5's Cruising With Jane McDonald, where the former Loose Woman broke into song from a boat.

While the show's stars joked they would have thrown McDonald overboard, @CJShearer88 commented: "Scarlett Moffatt wouldn't stand for such calumny I tell ye! #Gogglebox #CruisingWithJaneMcDonald."

But it appears that Moffatt was there in spirit, joining in the discussion over Twitter.

In a shout-out to one of her former co-stars, she posted: "@DaveAndShirley loving your hair Shirley...looking beautiful #Gogglebox."

Watching Jon Richardson's programme featuring a business that sells jars full of freshly captured air, she joked: "New business plan (you listening dragons den) I want £100 for 10% of my business to buy some jars and fill them with pure air."