Fans defend Eamonn Holmes after slimming guru's 'too fat' jibe

Fans have rushed to the defence of Eamonn Holmes after a weight-loss expert labelled him "too fat" on national television.

Steve Miller appeared on ITV's This Morning on Friday and told the presenter: "Y ou're such a great guy, you're too fat, I'm really worried about you, and I need to move in to sort this out."

The author then accused Holmes' wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford of overfeeding her husband.

But many viewers did not appreciate the remarks, taking to Twitter to respond on Holmes' behalf.

@Jopoprter18 posted: "I would never tell anybody they are fat. I thought the bloke was very rude to @EamonnHolmes you always look lovely Eamon x."

Miller, who has spoken about how he deliberately gained weight to have the experience of losing it, said that people in the UK are "pussyfooting" around health issues and those who are overweight should be told in a "constructive way".

A number of viewers hit back at Miller's philosophy by pointing out its potential flaws.

@shellyjanes added: "I wouldn't dream of telling my family or friends they are 'fat' that's like an insult what about their feelings #noway."

@AnneWest39: "ThisMorning people no when their fat, they don't really need to be told. And could start of a depression!"

@Greentealivi posted: "Calling someone fat is appalling. What about people who genuinely cant help it such as those with medical conditions??"

Miller was joined on the show by nutritionist Kirsten Davies who said using the word "fat" was a way of shaming and that weight can be attached to emotional issues.