Sir Patrick Stewart reveals 'second opinion' circumcision revision

Sir Patrick Stewart has told of how he mistakenly thought he was circumcised for much of his life, until a doctor told him he was not.

The actor, 76, long believed he had undergone the procedure as a youngster, but that an intimate moment with his wife led to him getting checked out by a medical professional for clarification.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Sir Patrick said: "One night with my wife, as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said: 'You're not circumcised.'

"I said, 'What do you mean? That's ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.'"

He added: "I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check-up so while he was down there I said, 'By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren't I?'

"He took a closer look and said: 'Not! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!'"

Regretting his candid admission while on the BBC TV chat show's couch, Sir Patrick said: "Oh no, my grandchildren will be watching this!"

Sir Patrick, who married wife Sunny Ozell in 2013 and was previously married twice before then, did not reveal when he learned of his lack of circumcision.

The actor was joined on the programme by his X-Men co-stars Hugh Jackman and Sir Ian McKellen, as well as singer-songwriter James Blunt. He confirmed that his last appearance in the franchise is the newest film Logan.

Logan also marks Jackman's last film in the franchise in the role of Wolverine/Logan.

Sir Patrick, who plays Professor X in the film series, said: "Last week we were at a screening in Berlin sitting next to each other and when it got to the very emotional ending and I noticed Hugh wipe away a tear, then I did the same and during the credits he held my hand and I was done, I was weeping and sobbing.

"While the credits were rolling I realised that if it was the end, there was no more perfect and beautiful way to say, 'au revoir, goodbye, adios.'"

He said: "So I think it is the end for me, too.

"Why would I want to have another go of it after what we have done in this movie?"

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One, Friday February 24 at 10.35pm