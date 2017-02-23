Sheridan Smith kicks off regional tour of Funny Girl

Sheridan Smith dressed head-to-toe in black following the opening of the regional tour of Funny Girl.

The actress, 35, appeared on stage on Wednesday night at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, receiving a standing ovation with her co-stars.

Later, she attended the after-party, wearing a black blazer, black jeans, black boots and a black shirt with white polka dots.

The Royle Family actress took a leave of absence from her starring role in the West End show because of stress and exhaustion, returning almost two months later.

She will be treading the boards in the majority of the dates in the hit play's regional tour, which runs until August.

Smith recently signed up to star with David Walliams in a Sky adaptation of his children's book Ratburger and in a new ITV drama, Clean Break, set in the world of insider trading.

The actress's acclaimed TV performances have included her roles as blogger Lisa Lynch, singer Cilla Black, and as Julie Bushby in recent drama The Moorside.