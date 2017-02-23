Rowan Atkinson features in Comic Relief's Love Actually sketch

Rowan Atkinson has featured in a sneak peek at the Love Actually sequel filmed for a Comic Relief sketch.

Red Nose Day director Emma Freud tweeted updates from the filming set of a short sequel to 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, titled Red Nose Day Actually, with hints about a mystery star appearing in the scenes.

She then revealed that the actor reprising their role was comic actor Atkinson, who would be back as the painfully slow at gift wrapping shop assistant Rufus, who featured in the original film as a man working on a jewellery counter.

In the film update, Rufus will still be taking his time over serving customers with Freud's photos showing a scene in Sainsbury's where a long queue is forming at Rufus's till.

She also tweeted a photo of her partner and the film's director Richard Curtis chatting with Atkinson between takes on set.

Red Nose Day Actually will be 10 minutes long and is set 14 years on from the original film, catching up with characters played by Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy and Marcus Brigstocke.

Love Actually followed the various love stories of an ensemble cast which included Grant as the prime minister and McCutcheon as his assistant.

The new instalment will air on Friday March 24 as part of BBC1's Red Nose Day programming.