Star Wars director Edwards to discuss movies at Bafta HQ

Star Wars director Gareth Edwards will discuss his films at the Bafta headquarters in London to mark St David's Day.

A Bafta winner himself, Edwards, whose family is from Pontypool, South Wales, will discuss his work with actor, writer and producer Celyn Jones before taking part in a question and answer session at the event on March 1, which will be open to Bafta members and members of the public.

Edwards won a Bafta for visual effects in 2006 for docu-drama Hiroshima, and i n 2011, he was named a Bafta Brit To Watch and was nominated in the Outstanding Debut category of the British Academy Film Awards for Monsters.

He went on to direct the 2014 reboot of Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first in the Star Wars Anthology series.

Angharad Mair, chair of Bafta Cymru, which is running the event along with Pinewood Studios Group, which produced Rogue One as well as other films such as Beauty and the Beast and Bridget Jones's Baby, said Bafta in Wales is focused on the "excellent" talent from the country.

She said: "As we prepare to launch the call for entries for the 26th British Academy Cymru Awards in March it is exciting to be able to focus on the career of a Welsh filmmaker who has had such international success and who can offer inspiration to the next generation."

The event forms part of a programme of events curated by Bafta in Wales and will also serve as a fundraising opportunity to support the ongoing development of the charity's work with career starters from all backgrounds.

Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director for Pinewood, said the group had a close association with Wales and Edwards.

"Gareth shot Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Pinewood and the Pinewood Digital team supported his production," he said.

"Pinewood Pictures represents the media fund of the Welsh Government and the group also operates Pinewood Studio Wales just outside of Cardiff. We hope all of our endeavours will help support and nurture the next generation of Welsh creative media talent."