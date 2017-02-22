Man accused of £1m burglary at Simon Cowell's home to face trial

A man accused of stealing jewellery worth around £1 million from Simon Cowell's house as the music mogul and his family slept is to face trial.

Darren February, 32, is alleged to have broken into the address in west London at around 1.30am on December 4 2015.

At the time of the break-in, Cowell was in the master bedroom of the house in Holland Park.

His girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, their two year-old son, Eric, a nanny and a security guard were also at the property.

February, of no fixed address, is due to stand trial at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday.

As well as the jewellery belonging to Ms Silverman, watches and two passports belonging to Cowell were taken during the raid.

The passports were later recovered.

It is not thought that Cowell will be required to give evidence during the case, which is expected to last one week.