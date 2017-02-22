facebook icon twitter icon
Dan Walker and Piers Morgan in breakfast TV brouhaha on Twitter

Rival breakfast show hosts Dan Walker and Piers Morgan have become embroiled in a Twitter spat over the popularity of their programmes.

BBC Breakfast anchor Walker, who replaced veteran broadcaster Bill Turnbull as the co-presenter of the programme last year, began the day by asking viewers if they were up.

But when Good Morning Britain co-presenter Morgan, 51, replied that the audience were tuned into his ITV show, things got a little heated.

Walker, 39, wrote on Twitter: " Hello there BBC Breakfast people. We're up, we're on... are you with us?"

Morgan replied: "No mate, they're watching Good Morning Britain."

Walker, who is a devout Christian and has a background in BBC Sport, told him: "No... they really aren't Piers #FakeNews"

Morgan posted a screenshot of Walker with the wrong caption underneath in which he had been incorrectly given the name of fellow broadcaster Charlie Stayt.

"No offence Dan Walker - but do your employers even know who you are?" Morgan asked.

To which Walker responded: "Why don't you concentrate on your own show?" He added: "All the best, Charlie."

Morgan presents Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid while Walker co-hosts BBC Breakfast on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays with Louise Minchin.