Bindi Irwin pays tribute to Crocodile Hunter dad Steve to mark birthday

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her late dad Steve Irwin on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Australian wildlife expert Irwin, who was nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming footage for a documentary.

His daughter Bindi, now 18, posted a picture of him on Instagram with a bird to mark the day.

She captioned the image: "Always in our hearts."

Bindi, who was eight when her father died, has continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo in Queensland.