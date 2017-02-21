Viewers moved to tears as DIY SOS team builds home for brain-injured man

Fans of DIY SOS: The Big Build have called for star Nick Knowles and his team of craftsmen and volunteers to be given honours for their work on a home for a man with a brain injury.

Viewers were moved to tears after Terry Guest, 36, was left with severe disabilities and housed in an old people's dementia care home before the TV show's builders set to work creating him a home at the end of his sister's garden and adapting her home so he could spend time with his family.

The father-of-two from Rotherham had been in hospital with a brain aneurysm and stroke and left blind in one eye and partially paralysed.

He was housed with people more than twice his age until his sister Tracey asked for help from the BBC One show.

Twitter user Craig said: "Now this lot should be on the honours list no these over paid footballers and actors" (sic).

Another user said: "If you've all but given up on Britain today, #diysos is the 1% hope that actually we might just make it as a nation."

V iewer Daniel Morgan added: " #diysos hitting very close to home tonight. Don't know what Mam and me would have done without @TheStrokeAssoc they were amazing."

Another viewer said: " Pure generosity of people coming together to help others who are having a really difficult time Humbling /Heart-warming /Tearjerking. "

Natalia Peel wrote: "All it takes is watching #DIYSOS to restore your faith in humanity ... hats off to all the volunteers!"

Mr Guest branded his new home "smashing", adding; "I can't thank you enough."

Addressing the tradesmen and volunteers, his sister said: " A few weeks ago we thought we were on our own. We had to leave Terry every night and it used to break our hearts.

"I can't tell you how grateful I am, You have given him his independence back and given him a home.

"We will remember this for the rest of our lives and you will be in our hearts forever."

Viewer Beth Kirchin said " All the men and women who do #diysos deserve a medal", while Louise W wrote: "Watching #diysos & once again it reaffirms my faith in humanity. People giving their time for free to help someone less fortunate."