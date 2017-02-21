Steve Hewlett's family to accept Bafta award

An award recognising the late BBC journalist Steve Hewlett's contribution to broadcasting will now be handed to his family, Bafta has announced.

Hewlett died on Monday at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer.

He had already accepted the award but the prize had not yet been announced.

A spokeswoman for Bafta said they were "deeply saddened" by the Radio 4 presenter's death.

They added: "Bafta's Board of Trustees had recently honoured Steve with a Special Award for his outstanding contribution to British broadcasting, and he was delighted to have been awarded it.

"Regretfully, he had yet to formally receive it and it will now be given to his family."

The broadcaster died in the company of his family at London's Royal Marsden Hospital while listening to the music of Bob Dylan.

The news was confirmed by Radio 4's Eddie Mair during his Monday evening programme.

In a statement, Hewlett's family said: "Over the last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support of friends, colleagues and Radio 4 listeners.

"The messages helped Steve enormously, especially over the last few months.

"The Royal Marsden have been amazing throughout the journey and we are indebted to all the wonderful staff there.

"We'd like to thank Eddie and all the PM listeners, and if people are still keen to help, then we'd like all donations to go towards the brilliant care the Marsden provide."

Hewlett was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus in March last year.

Previous winners of Bafta special awards include celebrity chef Delia Smith for her contribution to television cookery and journalist Peter Taylor for his work in factual and current affairs television.