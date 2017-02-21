Matt LeBlanc on horse rumour: 'Nothing below the belt' was consumed

Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc has spoken for the first time about reports that he and his presenting co-stars ate horse penis on the new series, insisting "nothing below the belt" was consumed.

LeBlanc, who will return to host the popular BBC Two show alongside Chris Harris and Rory Reid, revealed however that they did eat a sheep's ear while in Kazakhstan.

He told Press Association: "Neither one of us ate a horse penis, just for the record."

The former Friends star, 49, and Harris, 42, who have been promoting the 24th series of the show at the BBC Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool, tucked into the local delicacy, but said fellow presenter Reid "sensibly didn't", because "he didn't want to be violently ill".

Harris explained: "I made a joke around the fact that some of it may well have been (horse penis) as some of it looked like it.

"We hacked away at a sheep's head that had been cooked I think three weeks earlier and had for some reason been covered in pastry. Matt asked a local gentleman what the best bit of it was to eat and he signalled to the ear.

"It was just about on the turn. It wasn't fully off, but you know when it's just starting to tingle a bit, so we had a go at that and then the tribal chief was very impressed about 10 minutes later when he heard me being sick outside."

The trio will also visit Cuba, Montenegro, Monte Carlo and Germany when the series returns in March.

The first trailer was released earlier in February and featured an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles, from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman.

Car enthusiasts will also get to see the team try a car valued at £2 million, and a 'mode of transport' tested that is valued at £4.5 million, although no details as to what these are have been revealed.

:: The new series of Top Gear starts on Sunday March 5 at 8pm on BBC Two.