Han Solo movie cast together as filming of Star Wars spin-off begins

Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke were among the stars on the set of the of the new Han Solo Star Wars spin-off as filming kicked off at London's Pinewood Studios.

The official Disney and Star Wars Twitter accounts shared the first picture of the cast together on the set of the untitled sci-fi film.

Along with the image, the caption read: "Han Solo - Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins."

Blue Jasmine actor Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the role of a younger Han Solo in the prequel, which will explore his adventures before the events of the first film in the Star Wars franchise, A New Hope, along with his Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca.

Ehrenreich features in the image along with Harrelson and Clarke, as well as Donald Glover, Fleabag's Pheobe Waller-Bridge and Finnish basketball player and actor Joonas Suotamo in character as the furry Chewbacca.

Directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were also present for the group shot.

Westworld and Line Of Duty actress Thandie Newton will appear in the film, but was absent from the cast photo.

Former Cheers star Harrelson is taking on the role of Han Solo's mentor in the film, while actor and producer Glover is playing a young Lando Calrissian, the role made famous in the original films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi by Billy Dee Williams.

Game of Thrones actress Clarke's character is as yet unknown.

Lord and Miller said, from the film's set: "Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous.

"We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

The standalone Han Solo Star Wars Story will be released in May 2018.