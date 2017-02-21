facebook icon twitter icon
Depeche Mode to headline BBC 6 Music Festival

Electronic music veterans Depeche Mode will headline the BBC 6 Music Festival in Glasgow.

Depeche Mode will play the 2,000-capacity Barrowland Ballroom on Sunday March 26
The Essex trio, whose 14th studio album Spirit is to be released in March, will be joined at the event by Scottish groups Belle & Sebastian and The Jesus A nd Mary Chain , and a host of other acts.

The three-day festival takes place at several venues across the city with Depeche Mode playing the 2,000-capacity Barrowland Ballroom on Sunday March 26.

Other acts announced by 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne during her show on Tuesday include American groups Future Islands and Car Seat Headrest, Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, indie-rockers The Shins, and electronic duo Goldfrapp.

Laverne said: "The 6 Music Festival is going further north than ever before.

"I love Glasgow and have so many great memories of the city, and the 6 Music Festival is sure to create some more. The music is going to be awesome."

The 6 Music Festival takes place from March 24-26. Tickets for the events go on sale on Friday February 24 at 10am.