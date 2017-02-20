Moonlight outshines La La Land at Writers Guild of America Awards

Moonlight has beaten Oscars favourite La La Land to win the top honour at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards.

The film's writer and director Barry Jenkins won best original screenplay for the drama about a young gay black man coming of age in Miami.

Accepting his award at the ceremony in Los Angeles, Jenkins said: "I can't say writing will get you on this stage but it will bring you close to the world.

"It means the world to me."

Moonlight beat Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land - which is widely tipped for Oscar success later this month - as well Manchester By The Sea, Loving and Hell Or High Water.

The Academy Awards ruled Moonlight to be ineligible for best original screenplay because it is based on a stage play called In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.

Instead, Jenkins is nominated for the Oscar for best adapted screenplay at the ceremony on February 26.

Arrival won best adapted screenplay at the WGA Awards, beating Deadpool, Fences, Hidden Figures and Nocturnal Animals.

Atlanta won two awards for best new series and best comedy series, while The Americans was named best drama series.

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson took home the award for best long form adapted series.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won best comedy/variety show, while Saturday Night Live was named best variety sketch show.

The politically charged ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel saw a Donald Trump impersonator take to the stage and two men dressed as Russian soldiers hand out awards.

But Oscar-winning film-maker Oliver Stone warned it had been become "fashionable" to criticise President Trump as he received the Laurel Award for screen-writing achievement.

Accepting his award, the Platoon director said he wanted to remind writers that "you can be critical of your government and your society".

"You don't have to fit in," he said.

"It's fashionable now to take shots at Republicans and Trump and all that, and avoid the Obamas and Clintons.

"In the 13 wars we've started in the last 30 years and the 14 trillion dollars we've spent and the hundreds of thousands of lives perished from this earth, remember it wasn't one leader. It's a system, both Republican and Democrat.

"It's a system that has been perpetuated under the guise that these are just wars, justifiable in the name of our flag that flies so proudly over our lives.

"In the end, it's become a system leading to the death of this planet and the extinction of us all."

Aaron Sorkin, the creator of The West Wing and The Newsroom, criticised Mr Trump as he accepted the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for television writing achievement.

"We've been told that as coastal elites we're something less than real Americans and that we're out of touch," Sorkin said on stage.

"If you find it mind boggling that living and working in the two largest cities in America makes you less than a real American, you're not the one who's out of touch.

"If you don't find it remotely credible that three to five million people voted illegally in our last election, you're not the one who's out of touch.

"If you don't think that turning away people who are seeking a safe haven from unspeakable brutality is a morally defensible idea, then you're not the one who's less than a real American."

British film-maker Richard Curtis, whose movies include Four Weddings And A Funeral, Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary, received the Valentine Davies Award for humanitarian service.

On stage, the Comic Relief co-founder urged those involved in the film and television industry to use their influence to raise money for charity.

"It's not always easy," Curtis said. "You'll find yourself compromised and it's complicated but then so is everything we all do.

"Better get the s*** kicked out of you for trying to save someone's lives than trying to make the BBC more money."

After he was presented with his award by actor Jeff Goldblum, Curtis added: "If Hugh Grant had been anything like him, I'd have had such a happy life."