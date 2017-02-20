Bradley Walsh 'just laughed' when he was named UK's most successful debut artist

TV star Bradley Walsh has said that he found it "hysterical" to be crowned the UK's most successful debut artist of 2016.

The comedian and presenter's first album, Chasing Dreams, outsold records by former One Direction star Zayn Malik, fellow newcomer Jack Garratt as well as Mercury Prize-winning Skepta and singer-songwriter Tom Odell.

On Monday, the star, 56, was presented with a gold disc in recognition of his achievements.

He told The Guardian: "I just laughed when I found out.

"I thought it was hysterical. I am probably the oldest new artist Sony has ever signed."

The Chase presenter added: "Niall Horan (Malik's former One Direction bandmate) was sending me messages, laughing his head off. And I got big congratulations from Simon Cowell. He thoroughly enjoyed it."

Walsh's collection of his favourite songs, released on Sony at the end of November 2016, was the only debut by a British act to go gold as it sold more than 100,000 copies.

The record includes covers of Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon and Barbra Streisand's What Kind Of Fool.

In a statement, Walsh said he was "totally blown away" to have gone gold, adding: "Growing up, I was always in awe of anyone who received a gold disc."