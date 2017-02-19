Harry Potter casts another spell with eight gongs at theatre awards

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has swept up at a prestigious theatre awards, winning eight categories including best new play.

The spell-binding production, nominated for 11 gongs, was the big winner at the 17th annual WhatsOnStage Awards which are voted for by theatregoers.

Jamie Parker, who plays Harry in the sequel to JK Rowling's books, beat veteran stars including Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Ralph Fiennes to be named best actor in a play.

The award for best actress in a play went to Billie Piper for her critically acclaimed performance in Yerma at the Young Vic.

Parker, 37, said he was "quivering" after finding out he had beaten some of theatre's biggest stars to the top spot.

"This is not my home territory, awards shows - and I've never accepted one before so I've no idea what I said," he told the Press Association.

"You don't get the luxury of hiding behind someone else's words, or somebody's persona."

The awards, hosted by comedian and actor Vikki Stone and West End star Simon Lipkin, took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre in central London.

Co-written by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, who was named best director, The Cursed Child was also recognised for best set design, best lighting design and best video design.

Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, and Anthony Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, won best supporting actress in a play and best supporting actor respectively.

Parker said The Cursed Child was "a very fitting conclusion" and "very vital myth" amid turbulent political times in the UK and abroad.

He said: "It is to do with letting destructive and traumatising and regressive parts of ourselves die so that we can re-emerge in a more evolved and more mature state - I think we badly need that at the moment.

"It's the audience that give us all hope that it doesn't matter how dark things get at the moment, that there are hundreds of millions of people out there across the world who are determined to keep that spirit alive."

Half A Sixpence was the most successful musical winning three awards including best choreography - but lost out to School Of Rock in the best new musical category.

Cameron Mackintosh was also recognised for his contribution to the industry with a lifetime achievement award, as he marks 50 years in the business.

Accepting his award, Mackintosh told the audience: "The problem with an award like this is that I was having so much fun, and suddenly what I had to realise was that time has flown.

"I never expected it to. I'm still the same stage struck boy at eight who wanted to be a producer, that started producing exactly 50 years ago this year - and I'm still doing it and that's thanks to you, the public."

Mackintosh is currently producing the British version of Hamilton, a musical which won 11 Tony Awards and broke box office records on Broadway.

Referring to the speculation surrounding who will play the lead role, Sir Cameron said: "I can tell you that we have found the most amazing cast that's opening in London at the end of this year and many of them are still at drama school.

"So whatever is going on in the theatre is absolutely so exciting."

The much-anticipated show will open in London In November.

Dumezweni, who danced up on stage as she collected her award, admitted she had dashed straight from a performance and arrived at the ceremony with minutes to spare.

She said it was an "absolute privilege" to be part of the award-winning play.

"When the first previews happened, it was unlike anything I had ever experienced as a theatre actor because of the world of Harry Potter and the world that JK Rowling has created," she said.

"The resonance, what it gives, is that we do have to look after people who are different, we do have to understand when people are hurting, when people are on their own."

Dumezweni faced a backlash when she was first cast as a black Hermione Granger, a reaction she described as a "hullaballoo", and she said it was "really sweet" to be recognised by fans of the play.

"When you are in a room with people creating, you forget about all that extraneous noise," she said.

"The joy is about talking to each other and being with each other and creating something truly special and magical."