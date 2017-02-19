Former Take Me Out contestant fails to find love from The Voice judges

It was a case of "no likey no lighty" for former Take Me Out contestant Gavin Ellis in The Voice's final round of blind auditions.

The would-be singer was auditioning to get through to the next round of the ITV competition for a record contract, but failed to get any of the judges to light up their spinning chairs for him.

Viewers may have recognised Ellis, 30, from his previous ITV appearance on the dating game show which sees contestants keep their podiums lit up for people they would like to date, where he met his now-wife Gemma Gordon.

But unfortunately, stay-at-home-dad Ellis did not enjoy the same success at the singing contest as he did in looking for romance as the judges felt he had been too timid with his performance of Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven.

Take Me Out is known for its "no likey, no lighty" catchphrase which host Paddy McGuinness uses to remind contestants not to light up their podium if they don't want to choose a potential date, but tonight Ellis failed to make any of the coaches light up their spinning chairs by choosing him for their team.

Fans of the show were surprised that he had not managed to win over any of the coaches.

Viewer @Mrjoshiejj tweeted: "I can't believe nobody turned for Gavin #thevoiceuk," while @enzonade added: "Gavin Ellis really deserved it. What a shame. #TheVoiceUK."

However, viewers joked that he could try his luck with other TV series.

One under the name @moogftm tweeted: "Bet Gavin's house is on through the keyhole. #thevoiceuk," and @ bob_chambers_ wrote: "Oh well Gavin, there's always Come dine with me, homes under the hammer, four in a bed.... #thevoiceuk."

Saturday night was the last of the blind auditions before the competition moves on to the battle round next Saturday, when contestants on the same team go up against each other in duets.

Jennifer Hudson was the first coach to complete her team with Kit Rice who sang Bill Withers classic Ain't No Sunshine, closely followed by Sir Tom Jones who picked guitar-playing Linda Jennings as his last team member.

Will.i.am filled his final two places with Tim Gallagher and Victoria Louise, leaving fourth coach Gavin Rossdale to pick up whoever came out to audition last.

Rossdale ended up with supermarket product demonstrator Ruth Lockwood, who performed an operatic version of the Britney Spears hit Toxic.

The Voice UK returns to ITV on Saturday at 8.30pm.