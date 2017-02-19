Angelina Jolie says her family will be stronger after divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Brad Pitt, saying they will "always be a family".

The actress said splitting from Pitt after two years of marriage had been a "very difficult time" for her.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: " It was a very difficult time and we're a family. And we will always be a family.

"And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

Sole custody of their six children was given to Jolie following the couple's filing for divorce at the end of last year.

Asked how she was coping, Jolie said: "Many, many people find themselves in this situation.

"My whole family - we've all being through a difficult time.

"My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through and as I said we are and forever will be a family and so that is my, that is how I am coping.

"I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Jolie, 41, was speaking before the premiere of the film First They Killed My Father, which she directed and is about the Cambodian genocide.